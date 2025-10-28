INEC declares full preparation for Anambra Guber, As Amupitan names Oketola spokesperson 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its preparedness to conduct a free, fair and credible Anambra State governorship election.

The assurance resonated during a weeklong readiness assessment visit across the state by a high-level delegation from the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, led by National Commissioner for Election Planning and Monitoring, Prof. Rhoda Gumus during which a comprehensive tour of facilities, stakeholders, and field activities aimed at fine-tuning operational details for the upcoming election was coming concluded.

A statement from INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity Department said the delegation, which also included National Commissioners; Sam Olumekun mni, Dr. Kenneth Ukeagu, and Dr. Baba Bila, arrived in Awka on Tuesday 21st of October 2025, and immediately commenced engagements with the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, and the State Management Team.

Their mission, according to the statement was “to ensure that every logistical, security, and operational element required for the election was not only in place, but also in working order.”

Field visits took the delegation to several Local Government Areas, including Dunukofia and Oyi, where batching and deployment of non-sensitive materials were underway. The team also monitored the ongoing Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection at designated Registration Areas. Interacting with voters, Prof. Gumus urged patience and cooperation, assuring that every eligible citizen would be attended to. “This process is designed to be smooth and inclusive. No voter will be left behind,” she said.

Midweek, the team met with the 21 Electoral Officers (EOs) responsible for managing elections across Anambra’s local governments. Discussions centered on logistics, early activation of Registration Area Centres (RACs), and the timely movement of personnel and materials. Dr. Ukeagu emphasized accountability and diligence, directing EOs to ensure meticulous documentation and reverse logistics after the polls. “Every vehicle, every ballot, every form must be properly tracked,” he stressed.

Reinforcing that point, Dr. Baba Bila, Chairman of the Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee, reminded officers that delegated authority comes with full responsibility. “The Commission has given you trust; you must return that trust with integrity,” he said. Similarly, Mr. Sam Olumekun mni, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), urged officials to “keep the process clean and transparent,” noting that professionalism remains INEC’s strongest currency.

In another engagement, the delegation met with leaders of the transport unions; NURTW, NARTO, and RTEAN, who play critical roles in election-day logistics. The meeting reinforced INEC’s collaboration with the unions under an existing Memorandum of Understanding. Dr. Ukeagu cautioned against any breach of agreement, warning that the Commission would not tolerate sabotage. “This is not business as usual. Stick to the agreed vehicles and arrangements. Payment will be prompt, but accountability must be total,” he said.

The readiness mission also featured a high-level Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting, where security chiefs presented updates on operations and flashpoint monitoring. Representatives of the Police, DSS, NSCDC, and the military assured of intensified deployments and coordinated patrols before, during, and after the election. “Our goal is simple-peaceful, credible elections across all polling units,” they pledged.

Dr. Agwu, in her remarks at the ICCES meeting, commended the synergy among security agencies, describing it as the foundation of election integrity. “We enter this election with a peaceful state of mind,” she said. “The cooperation we see today gives us confidence that materials, personnel, and voters will move freely and safely on Election Day.”

The visit concluded with the monitoring of the Mock Accreditation Exercise across selected centers in Anambra East, where the delegation observed the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in action. The devices performed seamlessly, confirming their readiness for large-scale deployment. Dr. Ukeagu, visibly pleased, declared the Commission “99% ready,” adding that only the final movement of staff and materials remained. “Every other component is in place, from logistics to security, from voter sensitization to material tracking,” he said.

At the close of the tour, the delegation expressed satisfaction with the commitment of INEC staff, the cooperation of stakeholders, and the general preparedness on the ground. In the words of Prof. Gumus, “Our visit has shown that Anambra is ready, INEC is ready, and the people are ready. We look forward to delivering an election that will reflect the true will of the electorate.”