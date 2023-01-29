INEC commended for extending deadline for PVC collection

By Tunde Opalana

A non-governmental organisation with bias for legislative matters, HallowMace Foundation, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) for extending the deadline set for the collection of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) by one week.

While urging eligible voters to take advantage of the week-long window by the electoral body to get their PVCs, Executive Director of the foundation, Sunny Anderson Osiebe, said INEC had shown that it was sensitive to the concerns of the general public by extending the period a second time by another one week.

Osiebe, who made known the above in Abuja, Saturday, also added that Nigerians should learn to take seriously issues of policies and socio-political change that have direct bearing on their lives.He said the degree of levity with which policy issues concerning the people are, usually, treated by many was, to say the least, unacceptable.

He said “our people are very wonderful people. We seem never to be interested in anything that concerns public good until the last minute. Why would any eligible voter wait until the deadline for the collection of the PVC before they make attempts to go for the card?

“Take, for instance, the issue of the ongoing currency swap initiated by the CBN for a three-month period. Even when it has taken Mr President himself to continue to emphasize in many fora that there will be no extension after the January 31st deadline, incurable optimists and sceptics are still hoping to wait until the last minute before they do the needful.

“This is a very sad approach to issues of public good, which must not be encouraged to continue.Our country men and women require serious attitudinal change in matters such as I have mentioned if this nation must forge ahead in the right direction.”

