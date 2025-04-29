INEC Chairman calls for urgent electoral reform

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday addressed a gathering of lawmakers and electoral stakeholders at a retreat focused on electoral reforms, emphasizing the urgent need for updates to the nation’s electoral laws.

The event, held at the Marriott Hotel in Lagos, brought together members of the National Assembly committees on electoral matters, INEC officials, and various partners, marking a significant moment for Nigeria’s electoral future.

During his opening remarks, Prof. Yakubu welcomed participants and highlighted the importance of collaboration between lawmakers and the electoral management body.

He recalled a similar retreat held five years ago that led to the successful repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010, resulting in the current Electoral Act 2022. This earlier initiative served as a model for constructive dialogue aimed at refining electoral processes and addressing critical issues faced in past elections.

Prof. Yakubu stressed that the partnership between INEC and the National Assembly is vital in shaping effective electoral reforms.

He noted that the retreat allows for deeper engagement on the challenges of election management, beyond the limitations of public hearings. The discussions are expected to yield practical solutions, enhancing the integrity and efficiency of future elections in Nigeria.

One significant outcome from the previous retreat was the amendment to the Electoral Act addressing the frequent postponement of elections due to logistical challenges. Prof. Yakubu explained that the commission had identified time management as a core issue, rather than a lack of technical capacity. With a need for more time between party primaries and elections, the commission advocated for a one-year period, which was eventually negotiated down to 180 days.

This amendment proved fruitful during the 2023 General Election, which was conducted without any postponements related to logistics. For the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, all election materials were printed domestically, earning praise from the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria. This achievement reflects a commitment to local capacity and has bolstered confidence in the electoral process.

As the retreat progressed, Prof. Yakubu urged lawmakers to consider additional reforms that would further enhance the electoral framework. He expressed the commission’s readiness to share insights drawn from practical experiences in the field, emphasizing that legislative updates should be timely to allow for proper implementation.

In closing, the INEC Chairman acknowledged the critical support from development partners, recognizing their role in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral processes. He appealed to the National Assembly to expedite the review and finalization of the electoral legal framework, underscoring the urgency of these reforms to ensure a robust electoral system.

Prof. Yakubu concluded with a call for divine guidance in their endeavors, expressing hope that the collaborative efforts will significantly improve Nigeria’s electoral integrity and democratic foundations. The retreat stands as a pivotal step towards fostering a more transparent and efficient electoral environment in the country.