INEC approved publication of 2023 General Election report

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to publish report of the 2023 general election.

This is in keeping with the Commission’s tradition over the last four electoral cycles, and it’s commitment to transparency.

“We are pleased to announce the release of the official INEC report on the 2023 General Election,” said Nr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement yesterday.

He said “this comprehensive 526-page document, structured into 13 chapters and enhanced with 60 tables, 14 boxes and 10 graphs, offers an in-depth analysis of the election’s key processes, achievements, and challenges, alongside valuable lessons learned.

“The Report showcases the election’s unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress. This election saw four political parties winning gubernatorial races, seven parties winning senatorial seats, eight in federal constituencies and nine in State legislatures, illustrating a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.

“The report underscores the pivotal role of technological advancements, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in enhancing electoral integrity and reducing fraud. Furthermore, it addresses public concerns about the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, explaining the technical issues encountered during the upload of polling unit results for the presidential election.

“Other aspects covered in the report include logistics, security arrangements, staff recruitment and training, inclusivity measures, and the electoral framework. This document has been made accessible on our website (www.inecnigeria.org) and social media platforms.”

He said the Commission welcomes feedback to inform future electoral reforms and improvements.