INEC announces Ikenga Ugochinyere winner for Ideato Federal Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced opposition spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as duly elected PDP member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North seat.

Ugochinyere, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 13026 vote to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate ( LP) Hon Pascal Obi who scored 5696 votes.

The candidate of APC Mr Chika Abazu trailed far behind with 2368 votes in the just concluded National Assembly election for Ideato South and North federal constituency .

Akokwa the country home of the CUPP spokesman erupted in jubilation the moment the Returning Officer announced him winner of the poll at Urala .

He was declared winner by the INEC Returning officer for Ideato North and South Mr Onwuachu Chinyere .

In his reaction, Hon Ugochinyere dedicated his landslide victory at the Saturdays Presidential and National Assembly to his late Uncle Daniel Ikeagwuone and two others who were murdered by state sponsored Militia January 14 in his Akokwa country home.

He, however, thanked God for his victory despite all evil machinations by state sponsored agents to deny him his well deserved victory.

“Today I dedicate my victory to my late Uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed militia, ” he said

