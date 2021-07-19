Industrial hazards have  long-lasting effect on lives,  national development – Oil expert

Mr Chidi Efobi is a mechanical engineer by training, with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, obtained in 1985. After graduation he had a stint in the steel sector before going into the oil industry.

In this interview with DOOSUUR IWAMBE, Efobi talks about his new book, Petroleum Process Safety’ and the consequences and cost implication of industrial hazard on environment, economy and national development

What informed the idea of writing the book ‘Petroleum Process Safety’? I wrote the book as a way of knowledge transfer. The motivation is to give back to the society. In the course of my career, I learnt a lot of things (most of them informally). Process safety is largely under-explored in our society. This book is meant to introduce the concept of process safety in very simple English devoid of technical jargons and in a concise form. In other words, it is a compendium of all I learnt (formally and informally) on the subject served on a platter of gold. What are the consequences and cost implication of industrial hazard on environment, economy and national development? Industrial hazards have complex and long-lasting consequences on lives, environment, assets and national development, if not well managed. Hazards in a simple process facility in a plot of, say, 100m X 50 m is akin to a cage holding 1500 hungry lions. If those hazards are not effectively controlled, they have the same consequences of letting lose 1500 hungry lions in a society. I leave you to imagine the consequences of 1500 hungry lions let loose in a town like Abuja. Extrapolate that in a city like Lagos that has thousands of such facilities scattered all over the city. Are there policies in place to ensure petroleum process safety especially in Independent Oil Companies (IOC’s)? In Nigeria, we do not have enough policies, laws and regulations to regulate process safety. The IOCs have more stringent policies and procedures that the Nation. Hence, it is the tail that is wagging the dog rather than the other way round. Would you say victims of industrial hazards are well compensated? Victims of industrial hazards rarely get compensation in our country and when they do, they are very meagre. There are laws that govern these but these are not updated. Hence the compensation packages are meaningless in today’s circumstances. If no, what would you propose to change the narrative? The only way to change the narrative is to engage professionals in the review of safety laws and regulations. We need to engage professionals that have international exposure to review and tighten these regulations.

When done properly, it has the potential to create millions of jobs, increase productivity, give a big lift to national development and bring some semblance of sanity in our society. I am sorry to say that we are light years behind civilized societies in this aspect.