Indian Originals Make Global Splash with Two Major Releases Today

Two recent releases are creating a stir in India’s entertainment industry, which is becoming more and more international.

Priyamani plays a pivotal role in the courtroom thriller “The Good Wife” (Tamil), which is currently available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

It is based on the American television series of the same name and centers on a woman who, following her husband’s downfall, resumes practicing law. The show’s strong female lead and precise storytelling are receiving high marks from early reviews.

“Uppu Kappurambu,” a comedy-drama in Telugu, is also making its Amazon Prime Video debut today. It is the unusual tale of a small-town salt farmer who becomes entangled in a computer fraud and stars Keerthy Suresh and Suhas. Critics are already referring to the movie as the season’s “sleeper hit” because it combines humor with comments on rural innovation.

Both programs are part of a broader trend: worldwide audiences, particularly those in the U.S., U.K., and Middle East, are becoming more interested in regional Indian material.