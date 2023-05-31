Inauguration: Ogunsan salutes Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Lending credence to the congratulatory messages that have continued to pour in, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on their assumption into office.

President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu who were sworn earlier in the week, according to Ogunsan, are both “men of unparalleled achievements, making them worthy of every celebration”. In the exact words of Ogunsan, the business of enviable governance is what the two are known for and that is why they continue to excel.

In his goodwill message made available to journalists today, Ogunsan hailed the duo, describing them as “uncommon gifts to humanity.”

His words: “The entire world has witnessed the swearing-in ceremonies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu amidst cheers and fanfare, heralding the beginning of better things yet to come. The inauguration ceremonies held for them, I make bold to say, were a testament to the influence wielded by these gladiators. These are uncommon gifts to humanity.

“Mr President has shown courage, character and charisma in all fronts. He has enviably demonstrated that he is up to the task of giving Nigeria a facelift and leaving it much better than he met it. Sincerely, I have no doubt in your ability because you are one administrator par excellence who never disappoints.

“As for Mr Governor, the doyen of a newer and smarter Lagos himself, I can only wish you well as you take up the daunting task ahead of you for a second time, in anticipation of a greater Lagos.

“Your excellency you have done well for Lagos, so far, especially through how you have focused on the achievement of your campaign promises as enshrined in the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

“Your achievements are evidently etched on all sectors — on infrastructure, education, agriculture, health, security, just name it.

“I congratulate you two as men of unparalleled achievements which makes you worthy of every celebration. I pray you both finish strong by the grace of God.”