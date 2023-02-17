Inauguration of Unique Set ’82 of Bishop Phillips Academy Executive postponed

By Tunde Opalana

Inauguration of the newly elected executive officers of the 1982 set of the old students of the Bishop Phillips Academy, Ibadan billed for Saturday 18th February, 2023 has been postponed till a date to be announced later.

Reason adduced to the postponement of the official inauguration of the new Executive Committee was the current mood of the nation.

Election which produced the Executive Committee of Bishop Phillips Academy, 1982 code named ‘Unique’ was conducted online by an electoral body under the chairmanship of Dr. Toyin Yusuf.

Mr Akin Adeyi, a Nigeria based security consultant who is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife emerged the first elected president of the 1982 Set.

In the keenly contested online polls powered by a hired consultant company which lasted for 48hours, Adeyi polled 40 votes to defeat the second placed Professor Saliu Oguntola who scored 31 votes.

According to Dr Toyin Yusuf who was the Electoral Committee Chairman, a total of 79 online voters were accredited for the election and at the early hours of Sunday, “the table showed that Unique (Professor) Saliu Adetunji polled thirty-one (31)valid votes,while Unique Akin Adeyi polled forty (40) valid votes.

“Based on the above, Unique Akin Adeyi is hereby declared as the elected President of BPA UNIQUE 1982 SET for a period of 2 years in line with our Constitution.”

Meanwhile, in a commendable demonstration of spirits of sportsmanship, the two contestants have congratulated each other.

In their separate releases after the announcement of results, the two great Phillipians commended the Dr Toyin Yusuf’s led Electoral Committee for a job well done. Both men also appreciated their supporters for their mature conduct before, during and after the election.

The newly elected President, Adeyi dedicated his victory to the entire members of the ’82 Set.

Adeyi who was the ’82 Set first Interim President for two years prior this election asked for cooperation of members while assuring on his administration determination to make the Class ’82 of BPA lead while others will continue to follow.

He said; “this is already manifesting. As you can all see that very soon and in an unprecedented record of the school alumni association our set will complete and gift to the school our ongoing project of construction of a block of four classrooms which is currently at seventy-five percent work completion stages.”

The President implored other sets to emulate the smooth and matured electoral process which was free of rancour.

Aside the President seat alone that was contested, candidates for other offices were returned unopposed.

Other members of the Executive are;

Unique Olayemi Akintunde- Vice President, Unique Olusegun Ayoade – Treasurer, Unique Festus Atobatele- Secretary, Unique – Paul Egbedele- Publicity Secretary

