Inauguration: Abia Gov- Elect undertakes rehabilitation of key venues – Coordinator reveals

By Emeka Okafor

The Coordinator Alex Otti Inauguration Committee ,Hon. Acho Obioma has disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation of key venues for the inauguration of the Abia State Governor- elect are being funded with private citizen’s money and are being executed at very reasonable cost.

Speaking to journalists at the Dr Alex Otti Campaign Council Office in Umuahia, Hon. Obioma while unfolding activities to ursher in the administration of the winner of the 18th March,2023 Governorship election, Dr Alex Otti, Obioma as the 10th Governor of State said several activities by different groups across the state and outside of have been lined up.

“But we have invited you here, today, to address you on the events being anchored by the Inauguration Committee.

“Broadly, the theme for the inauguration ceremonies is titled: ‘The Alex Otti Inaugural…Help is Here’. This is a direct follow-up and result to the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation’s battle charge to Ndi Abia, prior to the 2023 Governorship Election,

“Weep Not, Help is on the Way”. Today, by the mercy of the Almighty God, the help that we need to move forward and realise the potential for the greatness of our State is here, in the person of Dr. Alex Otti, a man divinely endowed with enormous capacity, character, competence, content and above all the fear of God.

According to him, the Alex Otti Inauguration Committee has designed two major events for the May 29, 2023 inauguration. One is the formal Swearing-in of the Governor-Elect and the Deputy Governor-Elect, and the second, a Luncheon with the new Governor of Abia State and his deputy for the invited guests. These two events are going to signal a new order in the way we do things as Abians, going forward, and therefore has been designed with excellence in mind.

“Already, the venues for the inauguration events have received a facelift, preparatory for the grand showing. Extensive renovation works have been carried out at the Umuahia Township Stadium, where the State Box gallery have received a new layer of floor tiles, away from its usual pot-holed surface.

Also, the broken spectator’s plastic seats have given way for a more befitting set of furniture. The weather-beaten walls have equally received a coat of fresh paint while the grasses around the playing pitch and surroundings are being mowed to give effect of carpet.

“As in the Umuahia Township Stadium so is the International Conference Centre (ICC) at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, where the exteriors of the event centre have been refreshed with brilliant white-coloured paint. Broken flower kerbs littering the massive landscape have been revamped and coated with glossy white and black paints.

“Some have asked us why we are doing all of this, a burden that is supposed to be born by the government of the day. Our response has been simple: we will eventually do them, anyway. The only difference now is that these renovations are being done with private citizen’s money and are being executed at very reasonable cost.

“As with events of the magnitude that we have in our hands, thousands of hopeful and expectant Abians from across the state and outside are going to be trooping the streets of Umuahia to find their way to the stadium to be part of this historic day.

“So, we anticipate that this would impact on the existing traffic challenge within the State capital. Consequently, our Security Committee, working with the agents of the State, has worked out arrangements to mitigate the effect on citizens.

He further revealed that other arrangements are being perfected to ensure that we have a hitch-free inauguration in Abia State on Monday, May 29, 2023 and hope to expatiate on them in the course of this engagement.