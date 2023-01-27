In Ebonyi, Atiku promises future for Nigerian youths

…says APC allien to Ebonyi politics

…we ‘ll retrieve our mandate from any defecting governor – Ayu

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar his administration will place the future of Nigeria in the hands of the youth as he will run a youthful government.

Atiku who made the commitment in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday during the PDP presidential campaign rally also assured women of fair representation in his government.

Addressing supporters and party leaders he said “we want our youth to be where we are, we are here to bring you up, our youths and our women, we are bringing you up so that you can succeed us. We are not going to be there forever. We want you to succeed us.

“For you to succeed us, you must be responsible citizens. You must be hard working youths, young men and women. We all came from very poor background but we worked hard. If you work hard. You can be anything.

“I want to assure you that the next government of PDP is going to be a government for the youth and for the woman because you are in majority and we must recognize that and we must give you the opportunity so that you can also be able to lead us in this country.”

Impressed by the large turn out of people at the rally, the former Vice President charged the people of Ebonyi State to remain committed to PDP which has dominated and been winning elections in the state, while saying that the APC is allien to Ebonyi politics.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi to address audience at University of Abuja

“We are convinced that this state is a PDP state. You know that from the inception of our democracy, Ebonyi has continued to be PDP and I am sure with what I’ve seen today, you will continue to be PDP.

“These people formed a party called APC, it is not a party, it is an alliance. The alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed. You have no business voting for APC, anyway you have never voted for APC before.

“The APC, they abandoned the issue of restructuring. They are a very deceitful party or alliance. We are committed to it and we mean it. So, give us the support we are going to deliver,” he said

National chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu commended achievements made by PDP governors in the state including the incumbent, Dave Umahi who dumped the party for APC.

He said “today, thanks to the leadership provided by the governors that you have elected, Abakaliki and other parts has been transformed into another London. I came in here; I didn’t know where I was. Let me tell you, if you elect any governor and leaves with our mandate, we shall keep fighting until we get our mandate.

“However, whatever achievement of Gov. Umahi, you know very well that he was a PDP governor. APC cannot come to Ebonyi and claim that they have done anything. It is the achievement of the PDP and the foundation was laid by governors Sam Egwu and Elechi.

“So weather they decamp 20 times, you will reelect PDP governors 2000 times and over. It is only in PDP states that you see their governors developing their states.

“Yesterday, we were in Delta State we spent the whole day commissioning gigantic projects. We are proud of our PDP governors, we are proud of their performance. And that is why we want to ask Nigeria people that if you want development, stick with the PDP. “

Also the Director General of PDP presidential campaign and governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Waziri Aminu Tambuwal thanked the people of Ebonyi for maintaining and remaining steadfast in their politics history.

He promised that the PDP government under Atiku will never disappoint them and by extension, Nigerians.

Tambuwal said a pan Nigerian government under Atiku Abubakar will give Ebonyi people the most desired security, stressing that “all the killings in the state by the grace of God will be stopped by the time Atiku Abubakar mount the saddle of the leadership of this country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...