In anticipation of Anioma State creation, kinsmen to hold Abuja cultural festival

Sons and daughters of the Anioma kingdom will converge in Abuja on Saturday, November 8 to hold a festival that depicts the rich cultural heritage of the Anioma nation.

The Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja indicated that the first Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day) in Federal Capital Territory will be held at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abija.

Announcing the event at a media briefing, the president of the Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja, Chief, Barr. Luke Enelichi, said the highlights of the Festival include: Display of Diverse Cultures Featuring many cultural groups showcasing traditional dances, artistic prowess, and crafts unique to the Aniocha, Ndokwa, Ika, and Oshimili areas which constitute the Anioma people.

The upcoming event which will now be a Bi-Annual Anioma Cultural Festival in FCT, is a vibrant celebration of the rich history, traditions, and resilience of the Anioma people of the Delta North Senatorial district, Delta state.

The event is dedicated to showcasing the Anioma people’s Rich Cultural Heritage, which includes the unique customs and Values.

“There will also be a prominent display of the revered ‘Akwa Ocha’ (white cloth), the traditional attire of the Anioma people, symbolizing purity, honour, and hospitality,” he said.

As part of the event some prominent sons and daughters of Anioma will be given an award of excellence and patriotism and the representative of the Anioma people in the senate, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko who is also the Patron of the Union is one of the award recipients.