Impose visa ban, travel sanctions on Buhari, family after May 29 –PDP

…accuses President of gloating over alleged APC rigging

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday called on the international communities to impose heavy sanctions which include visa ban and travel restrictions on President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his family after his tenure on May 29 for offences bordering on using his office to frustrate Nigeria’s democratic process during the recently concluded presidential election.

The PDP further demanded an open investigation into the roles played by President Buhari in the undermining of democracy in Nigeria in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections.

The party condemned as “unfortunate, reckless, unpresidential conduct and subjudice” recent comment credited to the President Buhari which it said is already causing apprehension capable of destroying the corporate existence of the nation.

Recall that two days ago, President Buhari had claimed that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) worked hard to retain power in the 2023 elections, the combined opposition was a victim of overconfidence.

The PDP quipped the president at a press briefing Friday evening addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja .

The party said it’s demand followed undermining of Nigeria’s democracy by the President and for denying Nigerians free, fair and credible elections.

Calling the international community to impose travel sanctions on Bubari’s immediate family, the party said, “we also call for stronger support from the European Union in the condemnation and imposition of weighty sanctions on countries that engage in unconstitutional change of governments as well as manipulation of constitutions…

“It is therefore imperative for our partnership to also focus on strengthening election processes in Africa and prevent interference to influence the process and outcomes of elections…”

Ologunagba said, ” the February 25, 2023 Presidential election has been adjudged across the Nation and Globally as the worst in the history of our country.

“The Presidential election was marred by brazen violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC Regulations and Guidelines; manipulation of processes, alteration of genuine results from Polling Units, announcement of fabricated figures and climaxed by the vexatious declaration of the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Winner.

“The general despondency, resentment and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous testaments that he does not have the mandate of majority of Nigerians derivable ONLY from a credible electoral process.

“As you are also aware, the PDP is already at the Tribunal with the prospects of reclaiming the mandate freely given to our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential election.

” Nigerians and the International Community are therefore appalled, horrified and scandalized by the careless, unguarded and subjudice comment by President Buhari in which he attempted to justify the rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by the APC under his watch.”

The PDP expressed hope of regaining lost mandate at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

He said “the PDP in clear terms tells President Buhari and his APC that our Party and candidate, Atiku Abubakar clearly won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election as shown by the authentic results from majority of Polling Units across the country.

“The PDP did not lose the Presidential election as claimed by President Buhari and we are not willing to surrender the mandate freely given to our Party by the people irrespective of the threats, bullying and manipulation by the APC-led administration.”

The PDP said Nigerians believed and expected President Buhari to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible election based on his numerous undertakings and promises but he is leaving “an ignoble, dishonorable and disgraceful legacy of enabling and superintending over the worst election conducted in the history of democracy in Nigeria.”

“President Buhari, history will never be kind to you!,” the party added.