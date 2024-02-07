Importance of encouraging independent thinking-Ndifreke Ukpong

Nigerian author, Ndifreke Ukpong has reiterated the importance of encouraging independent thinking among individuals in the country.

Ukpong said this while sharing the story behind his novel, Every Woman in This Village is a Liar, during a book review session on Tuesday.

Ukpong said that he was inspired by the rich culture and folklore of his native land, and wanted to create a story that would explore the themes of truth, lies, and morality.

He also said that he wanted to challenge the stereotypes and expectations of women in his society, and to show the complexity and diversity of their characters.

“I wanted to write a story that would make people think and question their assumptions and beliefs. I wanted to show that women are not just passive victims or obedient followers, but active agents and decision-makers in their own lives. I also wanted to show that truth is not always black and white, but sometimes grey and ambiguous. The title of the book is not meant to be taken literally, but rather as a metaphor for the different perspectives and realities that exist in the world,” he said.

Ukpong also talked about his latest book, No Limitation To Success, which is an inspirational book that shares his story of how he achieved his dream of writing 26 books at the age of 26 and how anyone can achieve their own success without limitations.

He said that he hoped to motivate and empower more young people to pursue their passions and talents, and to overcome the challenges and obstacles that they may face in life.

“Success is not a destination, but a journey. It is not something that you wait for, but something that you work for. It is not something that is given to you, but something that you earn. Success is not determined by your circumstances, but by your choices. Success is not limited by anything, but by your own mindset. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what you have been through, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. There is no limitation to success,” he said.

Ukpong also expressed his concern that Nigeria might face a shortage of writers in the near future.

He said that many youths today do not value writing as a profession, and prefer to follow the trends and the money, rather than their dreams and talents.

He urged the media, and the educational institutions to support and promote Nigerian literature, and to encourage more young people to read and write.

He said that this would help to preserve the country’s history, culture, and identity, and to inspire more people who might have lost their interest in literature.

“Writing is not just a hobby, it is a profession that requires passion, dedication, and creativity. It is also a way of preserving our history, culture, and identity. Unfortunately, many youths today do not see writing as a viable or respectable career option. They prefer to follow the trends and the money, rather than their dreams and talents. This is why I fear that we might lack authors in the near future,” he said.