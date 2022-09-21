Impeachment: APC has required number to defend Buhari, Lawan, Sen Kalu boasts

By Tunde Opalana

Threat by opposition senators to initiate impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari cannot stand as the move will be defeated by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are in the majority in the Red Chamber.

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who said this on Tuesday in Abuja noted that nation is gradually overcoming security challenges upon which the impeachment process is being moved.

The Daily Times recalls that before the Senate went on two months recess, members of opposition parties led by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave President Muhammadu Buhari, a six weeks ultimatum to address the rising insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

Allaying the fear that the Senate may go ahead with the impeachment move upon resumption yesterday, Senator Kalu in a chat with journalists at the National Assembly complex before commencement of plenary, said that no lawmaker will be able to get the required number for the impeachment process against Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu added that even if such an issue is brought up again on the floor of the Senate that it will die naturally as the ruling party has the required number to defend Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

“The issue of impeachment is a non – existing issue. Nobody is talking about impeachment again. Not on this floor. President Buhari has done well in some areas and failed in some areas. Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the number to resist it.

“There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed, no. So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved.

“We have been meeting with the service chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving”.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also appealed to the Igbo speaking people of the South East not to make presidency a regional issue but wait for their turn and work with other zones in the country to achieve their ambition.

“This thing is about party winning election. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line.

“For me, we will wait for another time and see how all Nigerians will agree to zone the presidency to Igbo land. But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu”. Uzor Kalu said.

He also assured the Igbo in the country to key into Tinubu’s presidency saying that igbo people will be the biggest beneficiaries.

“Tinubu is a strategic, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency” he stressed.

