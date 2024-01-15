Imo: Tinubu, OBJ, Akpabio, Govs grace swearing- in of Gov. Uzodimma

By Val Okara

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday graced the second inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Others in attendance at the ceremony to include governors of Lagos State Babajide Sawolu, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Dr. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Cross River State governor, Bassy Otu.

The two former governors of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Chief Rochas Okorocha were not left out at the occasion.

Prominent traditional rulers who were the ceremony include the Esu of Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the On I of Ife, Obi f Onitsha, Jaja of Opobo and Obong of Calabar. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Speaker House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau also present at the ceremony.

Speaking after taking the oath of office ,Governor Uzodimma said the people of the state would witness massive infrastructural development in the next four years.

According to him, each community across the state would feel the impact of government in r the next 12 months of his second term in office through the provision of agro industries.

He further stated that each community has been mandated to identify project that would be beneficial to the people such as road development, electricity, markets and other infrastructure.

He recalled that the last four years of his administration was able to address the problem of infrastructure and laid strong foundation for economic development of the state.

He therefore, disclosed that his administration would create an enabling environment that would attract investors that would make the state economic hub of the country as well as West Africa region.

Governor Uzodimma who extended hands of fellowship to opposition and urged to bury their political difference and help to build a strong and viable state.

Daily Times reports that the state deputy governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Chikeka. The families of Governor Uzodimma and that of his deputy were present at the occasion.