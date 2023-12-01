Imo guber polls: PDP Gov’s Forum give me no dime – Sen. Anyanwu

…says he remains PDP National Secretary

By Val Okara

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023 poll, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has described as false rumour making the rounds that he received the sum of N2.5 billion from the PDP Governor’s Forum as campaign fund.

Senator Anyanwu who made clarification yesterday at the state party’s Secretariat in Owerri during a press conference said that the Governor’s Forum failed to release the fund to him because he refused to resign his position as the National Secretary of the party.

He said, “I am making it categorical clear that I did not receive a dime from the PDP Governor’s Forum. The Forum only urged me to resign my position as the PDP National Secretary before they could release the campaign fund to me “

He also insisted that he still remain the authentic National Secretary of PDP despite orchestrated sabotage by some members of the party.

On the just concluded November 11 governorship in the state, Senator Anyanwu stated that the electoral empire, INEC reneged from their promise to deploy the proper implementation of the guiding principle of a free, fair and credible electoral process.

“It is shameful that some polling units where the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) recorded less number of accredited voters in the (IReV), far and overreaching votes were awarded in favour of the All Progressive Congress Party, APC. On the election day, the APC openly declared a fratricidal war against the ndi Imo.”

“What really happened on the 11th of November 2023 w,as an open rape of democracy; a broad day robbery of Imo peoples mandate, a coordinated plot to destabilize, dislocate and disfigure a people already injured by the same cartel who has vowed not to give peace a chance in Imo State”.

“You are well aware that the election was marred with irregularities, intimidations, brutal force, and flagrant Shooting by men who ordinarily would have protected the people and ensured orderliness”

According to him, “On the election day however, what we witnessed instead was officers of the state aiding and abating all manner of electoral malpractices, thuggery, ballot box snatching and massive thump printing of ballot papers.”

“It is painful to observe that our Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri and myself would have been murdered during the election. We were only saved by God’s grace. While my convoy was attacked and my 4 vehicles vandalized, “

He further alleged that his deputy Dr. Onyereri escaped death by whiskers as he was attacked in his home by armoured personnel career with armed men.

” It is therefore unimaginable what ordinary citizens of the state went through in the hands of these state sponsored bandits. Despite the physical attacks on our persons, I have been falsely accused of all manner of issues. You will recall that some members of our party falsely accused me of being a place holder to the APC Governor. “

“However, one remarkable thing about this election was that, despite all odds Imo people genuinely came out to vote for our party, PDP after rejecting all financial inducements by desperate position seekers. It is indeed heartwarming that in our determination to enthrone a safer and better Imo anchored, on peace, unity and cooperation; Imo people gave listening ears, internalized our message of liberation and also joined in the movement to secure our dear state from the stranglehold of insecurity, bad governance and abuse of human right.”

As committed PDP members and leaders, we have taken all this in our strides, just to keep our eyes on the ball. No amount of lies, blackmail, or blasphemy can deter us from delivering on our avowed promises to Imo People.

Senator Anyanwu who told the PDP supporters that he had not his plans to recover his November 11mandate freely expressed by the people of the state through legitimate process.