Imo ex- AG writes Tinubu, pleads for Kanu’s release from custody

BY ANDREW OROLUA

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and former Attorney General of Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pleading for the release of Nnamdi Kanu the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for sake of national healing and reconciliation.

He made the plea for Nnamdi Kanu who has been on trial since 2015 on terrorism related charges and whose trial has being laced with controversies and embarrassment.

Ume said although the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in its unmistakable status as a Policy Court, has directed the continuation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, this position from the facts contained his ten pages letter, “is subtle nudging for the application of (President ) political sagacity and deftness for a political solution to this bleeding

phenomenon in the soul of our fatherland.”

“Good enough it is all well known that you have the wonderful political maturity and will to perform the feat.” he observed.

READ ALSO: NSITF records 22,350 claims in 2024, covers over 7.6m employees

“Your Excellency, great leaders are not defined by their ability to suppress

opposition, but by their ability to unify, heal, and reconcile, he stated adding that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not be a sign of weakness, but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship.

Ume said that the situation in the country “presents an opportunity to turn a new page in Nigeria’s history-one that prioritizes peace, justice, and the collective well-being of all citizens.”

His evolving perspectives, shaped by time and reflection, can be harnessed as a valuable resource in our journey toward a more unified and prosperous nation.

“As you weigh this humble appeal, I urge you to reflect on the pleas of our late

sages— Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, Prof. George Achulike Obiozo, Dr.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, Chief Ayo

Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clerk who spent their final years advocating for

peace, unity, national healing and requesting for his release. Their voices,

though now silent, remain an enduring call for statesmanship and fairness, he said.

Ume made the appeal in a letter dated February 24, to President Bola Tinubu drew the attention of the president to Kanu’s travails dating back to October 14, 2015, when he was arrested by operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS) over some terrorism-related allegations to when he was arraigned in court on October 23, 2015, lamented that the IPOB leader is fast becoming a prisoner of conscience

He said releasing Kanu would not only de-escalate tensions in the South -East, but it also presents an opportunity to turn a new page in the nation’s history -one that prioritises peace, justice and the collective well-being of all citizens.

Already, the letter dated February 24, 2025, has been received by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi on behalf of the President.

The letter further drew the attention of president Tinubu to similar agitations in other parts of the country, notably in the South West and Niger Delta, where the government has exercised discretion to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

Ume referenced the cases of Sunday Igboho, the Oduduwa nation activist, and Abdullahi Bello Dadejo who had the charges against them withdrawn.

He also mentioned the case of the Niger Delta where the government has overtime adopted programmes to address long-standing grievances, rather that incarceration of key figures.

“Great leaders are not defined by their ability to suppress opposition, but their ability to unify, heal, and reconcile. The release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not be a sign of weakness, but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship,” he said.