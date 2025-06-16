Immunization exercise may fail in Zamfara due to hunger, poverty–Emir

By Salisu Zakari Maradun

The Emir of Gusau, in Zamfara state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello has raised the alarm that immunization exercise currently going on in the state may fail to achieve it’s aim as a result of hunger and poverty.

He made the statement during the flag-off of the immunization exercise which is currently taking place nationwide at his palace in Gusau capital of Zamfara state.

“For you to succeed in this exercise you have to restrategise because no drug or its equivalent is taken on an empty stomach and most of the women and their children you gathered here for it have not even taken anything because they don’t have what to eat. I thought you would come with some packages that will encourage them to cooperate fully”, said the Emir.

According to the Emir who is also a professional in the field, exercise of this nature needs effective strategy that will attract the people to participate coupled with current hardship and difficulties of living faced by the majority of people not only in Zamfara, but the entire nation.

The Emir also explained that at this crucial time when people are blindly looking for what to eat, the exercise may likely record little achievement because category of people targeted for the exercise are mostly poor, many of whom only eat once or twice a day.

Bello disclosed that had the officials of the programme come along with some packages containing rice, beans, garri or any other means of survival, the exercise would have gotten more participants than expected.

“I believe you too must have seen what I am trying to advise you on, because is glaring that our people are hungry and therefore they will not listen to you no matter the mobilization and enlightenment”, the Emir added.

Speaking further, the Emir commended both the World Health Organization, the UNICEF and the federal government for their concern with the lives of women and children of the country.

In his remarks earlier, the officer in charge of Sokoto office, which comprises Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Malam Isah Ibrahim Maru, commended the Emir for his fatherly role and advice as well as concern in the exercise.

Maru also expressed the satisfaction of both WHO and UNICEF over the level of mobilization recorded by the emirate and urged the Emir not to relent in the effort so far made in enlightening and mobilizing the people in respect of the immunization exercise.

He explained that the aim of the exercise is to ensure the state has remained polio free and called on the entire people of the emirate to cooperate in order to collectively achieve the desired goal.