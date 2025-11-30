Immigration boss orders reinforcement after deadly Kebbi border attack

The Nigeria Immigration Service has moved to tighten security along the Tuga axis after three of its officers were killed during a late night attack on the Bakin Ruwa Checkpoint in Kebbi State.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, regrettably confirms a violent and coordinated attack carried out by unidentified armed men on the Bakin Ruwa Checkpoint , under the TUGA Border Patrol Formation in Kebbi State.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, 27 November, 2025, at approximately 2200hrs. Three gallant NIS personnel lost their lives in the line of duty. Several operational assets and facilities at the location were also destroyed.

“The Service extends its heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen personel, honoring their selfless sacrifice and commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s Borders.” She said

“The Comptroller General has ordered an immediate tactical response, deploying reinforcements to the affected formation, intensified joint operations with other security agencies, enhanced intelligence-gathering along the entire Tuga axis, and heightened patrols to deter further threats and restore full security control of the area.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains resolute in its mandate to securing the nation’s Borders and will not be deterred by acts of criminality. We urge the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts to secure the Nation.” The statement reads in parts.