Immigration blocks 294 Nigerians from leaving country via Seme border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has stopped 294 Nigerians from leaving the country over suspected involvement in migrant smuggling and denied entry to 332 undocumented migrants at the Seme border.

Kemi Nandap, Comptroller General of Immigration, disclosed this on Tuesday during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation seminar in Abuja titled “Evolving Patterns in Smuggling of Migrants: Towards a Coordinated National Response.”

She also revealed that the NIS recently rescued 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour along the Seme border.

Nandap said recent operations, aided by newly installed CCTV cameras at the border, led to the interception of irregular migrants and the rescue of several victims.

“These are not annual statistics; they occurred within a short period, highlighting the scale of the problem we are dealing with,” she said.

“It is very disheartening when you see young people risking their lives because they feel the grass is greener on the other side,” she lamented.

The Immigration chief noted that migrant smuggling has become “more complex and transnational,” driven by sophisticated criminal networks.

She added that the NIS, in collaboration with local and international partners, has adopted a multi-dimensional strategy to combat the menace, which includes strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, expanding public awareness campaigns, and improving inter-agency cooperation.