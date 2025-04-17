Imasuen urges transparency in governance, consults with groups in Edo South

By Titus Akhigbe

Senator Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, has emphasized the importance of transparency in governance during a town hall meeting in Idogbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Imasuen made the call while consulting with various groups in Edo South Senatorial District, highlighting his achievements and listening to the needs of the people.

“The reason for this Town Hall meeting is to have direct contact with the people, so that I can know their needs. As you are aware, this is the middle of four years, and I thought that it is time to meet the people directly, where I don’t need to rely on third party as to what their needs are,” Imasuen stated.

He showcased some of his accomplishments, including constructing a 3.5km road with drainage and solar lights in Ovia South West Local Government Area and providing empowerment for hundreds of youths. Additionally, he paid JAMB registration fees for over 300 youths and awarded scholarships to five individuals.

Imasuen acknowledged the challenges of meeting all the needs of his constituents due to limited resources. “We may not have satisfied everybody, but whatever we have done, which a lot of persons are not aware of, we will let them know. We also want to hear from them what their needs are,” he said.

The senator expressed satisfaction in seeing people benefit from his projects, particularly in communities that had long been deprived of basic amenities. “For me, the satisfaction is seeing people that have not seen light for a long time rejoice over the projects done in a place in Igbanke, I have lighted these communities,” he added.

Imasuen urged his constituents to be patient and emphasized the importance of transparency in governance. “My message is that there is need for patience, I urge that we show transparency, if I am able to explain to them, that is one of the reasons for this interaction .”