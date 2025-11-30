I’m the most-ranked Christian in govt – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, boasted on Saturday that he is the most ranked Christian in government.

He attributed his political rise to “the special grace of God,” urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in serving God regardless of their position in life.

Akpabio spoke during the blessing and official opening of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, an event attended by top clerics and political leaders. His remarks were contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

The Senate President said his journey from obscurity to the nation’s number three position was a testament to God’s favour.

” If God can raise me from a nobody to be the President of the Senate and by extension, the number three citizen of this great country, He can do it for us all, just position and prepare yourself for his blessings, “he admonished.

Akpabio noted that, the only way to remain blessed and transformed by God is to be committed to His work. ” Anytime you contribute as little as 10 kobo to the construction of a church building project and it is completed and put to use, know that God has accepted your contributions. I am always excited to be part of the development of the church because nothing is too big for our God.

“In the next few weeks, I will happily invite Nigerians from all walks of life, to join us in commissioning a befitting place of worship for our God, situated inside the premises of the National Assembly in Abuja.”

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, His Lordship, Most Rev John Ayah, thanked the Senate President and his wife, Dr Unoma Godswill Akpabio for hosting Catholic Bishops all over the country in Ikot Ekpene last September and also honouring their invitation to commission the Rectory.

He admonished Akpabio to pay less attention to criticisms, saying” you are important and that is why they talk about you. It is expected because of your position in today’s Nigeria.”