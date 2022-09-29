I’m still a member of the APC-Babachir refutes defection rumors to PDP

By Tom Garba

Engr Babachir David Lawan, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, refuted a viral rumor making round to have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

David in a Press statement said the rumors emanated from the condolence visit he paid to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who lost his aide a few days ago.

He described the rumors as fake news and baseless as according to him Atiku is just like a Brother who is warmly received in his house despite their tents in different political parties.

He stressed that he has no plans to defect to any political party he prefers to be a stakeholder by resigning from partisan politics after 2023.

According to his political ideology is only for President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) and he will not hesitate to quit after his tenure expires in 2023.

“It has just been brought to my notice that I have defected to the PDP. This is not true. This is fake news.

“Just like other politicians including some in the APC, I visited VP Atiku yesterday to condole him over the death of his PA and I noticed some people took my pictures. I suspect this fake news must have originated from this episode.

“Despite our being in separate political parties, Atiku and I are like brothers and I am always warmly received in his home.

“I am still a member of the APC and have no plans to leave it for any other party. I am considering leaving party politics altogether to remain an elder statesman.

“I had joined politics just because of PMB and will therefore have no further motivation to remain so after 29th May 2023. I find the pleasure and comfort of my farms more attractive and rewarding.” David said

