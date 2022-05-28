I’m set to Cause Ripples with My “Afro Electro Vibe” Says Shon Joel Nerat

The Nigerian music is currently getting a global attention and there are several new talented acts that are joining the fray daily. One of such new talents is Shon Joel Nerat with the stage name Shon.

Shon is a talented singer, songwriter, trapper and rapper. He was born in Kano State, Nigeria but currently reside in his hometown Jos, the capital of Plateau State. He grew up with his grandmother who always complained that he disturbs the entire neighborhood with his music (she calls it noise).

He was born on 22nd August 2003 and started writing songs at age 11. He recorded his first song titled “MY LORD” sometimes in 2017 with his best friend Jace Kim (his first producer).

Growing up, Shon was inspired by genres like Trap, Rap, R&B with a little spice of Afrobeat and he is musically inspired by artistes like Khalid, 6lack, Alpha P and Rema. He doesn’t have a particular genre which his music is classified under, but he describes his sound as an “Afro Electro Vibe”.

“I always love to standout from the crowd with my music, hence my playing and experimenting with various sounds to create something unique for my fans and all good music lovers”, stated Shon.

Currently an undergraduate student at the Plateau State Polytechnic, Shon is here to feed FANTASIES that’s why he is called the FANTASIZER.

In 2021, he got featured on a single titled ‘Running’ from “De EDEN” EP by Jvson, this song caught the attention of the music buffs at Positive World Entertainment and he was officially signed on to the label.

