I’m ready to account for my stewardship in NNPCL- Kyari

By Tunde Opalana

Mr. Mele Kyari, immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, said he is ready to defend his actions while in office as he will be readily available to account for his stewardship.

This is as he denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over an alleged misappropriation of $2.9 billion allocated for refinery rehabilitation as reported in section of online media at the weekend.

Kyari took to his social media X handle to issue a statement making some clarifications.

The former GCEO said “over the past few days and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, known only to them.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

“At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive.

”It should be stated that, having served the NNPC and later the NNPCL for 34 years—17 of those in management roles, and especially the last five years and nine months—I had little time for even a two-week leave.

”So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under Their Excellencies, Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well, as a Muslim, that if I do not account before man, I will surely account before Allah. I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in a public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world.”

He urged the media to be wary of misinforming Nigerians and members of the international community, particularly investors.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public with unverified stories or matters that require further validation by relevant authorities.

“I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries,” he said.