I’m out to mend broken souls with my songs Singer Shamara

Sandra Harbor Ngoka aka Shamara is a female Nigerian RnB artiste, who broke into the musical scene in Nigeria thirteen years ago serenading hearts with her debut single, ‘My Style’.

But love and marriage quickly took her away from the shores of the country to Europe, where she been. She talks about her life in this interview with PATRICK CHILAKA.

Who is the personality behind the brand known as Shamara?

Well she was born, Sandra Harbor Ngoka. But her stage name is Shamara. She is a Nigerian singer and song writer who made her debut in 2010, with a Song titled, My Style.

It is her intention to save the world. She simply loves to sing. While on hiatus, she got married and went on sabbatical in other to have time for her family before re-igniting her career in music.

How did your musical journey start?

I just love to sing, I can make songs out of anything; inspiration comes even when I’m not in the mood or when I don’t expect it, but one thing that has helped me is that I don’t overlook any bit of it; If I’m too busy, I will simply pick up my phone and drop it right in. I’ve watched a huge number of great singers both home and abroad, they are all part of my inspirations too,

So did you choose music or music chose you?

From beginning I chose music, but having been out of the it for a long time, I really thought I’m done with it, and will never come back, but gradually I found myself coming back because music refused to let me go as I kept writing.

With a little inspiration, I’ll make a complete song out from it, sometimes, even in my sleep, inspiration comes, and immediately you see me getting up, picking up my pen to write; at my place of work, in the school, anywhere, I’ve virtually turned a lot of happenings around me into music. So I can confidently tell you now, that music chose me this time, and probably it chose me from the beginning but I didn’t pay attention.

Looking back what would you say has been the high points for you concerning your musical career?

I honestly can’t reckon with any from the past right now, rather I only want to focus on what’s ahead of me, high points that the future will bring, that’s all that matters to me now.

One of my singles is titled: Wipe Our Tear, this is a song I’m dedicating to Nigerians and Ukrainians killed and displaced by war and religious violence, and all proceeds from this particular single will be donated to them, when such song becomes successful and put smiles on the faces of these two groups mentioned above, then I will start counting my high points.

What genre of music are you into now? Has the trends deflected you?

RnB. Contemporary music. I write according to my inspiration. It will always be that, I strongly believe.

You were an emerging strong in the music scene over ten years ago and suddenly you left the shores of Nigeria?

Well I got struck by love; let me say that love happened, then I decided to give it a shot, before I knew what was happening, I found myself getting married, in fact I couldn’t say no and couldn’t have, because it was part of my goals at that moment, and I can proudly tell you that I didn’t make a wrong decision, yes it took me out of my career for ten years or more, but it’s one of the best decisions I have made, because it helped in putting me on the right path.

About my career, yes it suffered in some ways, because as an independent artist it wasn’t as rosy as I though; despite everything, I was still standing tall because I’m a fighter, I dont give up, I always fight to finish and I don’t start what I can’t complete.

Some performers also latch onto the social media to maintain their status. How has it been with you?

I have been doing quite a lot too. If you follow my TikTok (@officialshamara) you will get what I am saying. Of course, social media is here to stay and as an artiste, one needs to fully embrace it.

Now that you are back, how are you hoping to re-invent yourself and bounce back into reckoning with so many females breaking barriers and winning Grammys for themselves?

I will definitely get there, like I said earlier, I don’t start what I can’t finish, I’m back, and there’s no going back, I appreciate all the female artists; I’m so proud of them, and I’m proud to call them sisters out there. With my single titled, ‘Every Woman is Beautiful’, it’s a song to watch out for, it’s a song that will bring broken bonds back to life, in fact, it’s a bond for reunions. A song I created to mend souls that are hurting.

