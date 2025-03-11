I’m not going to polarize Treasury House, says new Accountant General

By Tunde Opalana

The new Accountant General of the Federation, Babatunde Ogunjimi has promised not to engage in work place politics that is capable of causing division among staff.

He made the promised upon assumption of office at the Treasury House headquarters of the Office of the accountant General of the Federation in Abuja on Monday.

Emphasizing synergy, Ogunjimi charged workers of OAGF to cooperate with him working with the spirit of togetherness to achieve the objectives of Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He said he is determined to relate with staff as a leader that provides direction and not a boss stressing that he will not victimise anyone.

“It is good to be back, this is our home, nobody will drive us out. I want everybody to have the spirit of togetherness.

“I am not in any group, I am not going to polarize the House.

“If I fail, everyone here has failed. I am ready to commit myself to the service of the public.”

“He urged staff members to put the past behind and work for the good of Nigeria.

“During my interview, when I was asked what I would do differently to change the image of the Treasury House, I wanted to put the question back to you.

“What will you do differently to correct the image of the OAGF? The question to all staff members.

“Everyone of us must work to change the perception of the country’s treasury.

“I have been a victim of the chief executive officer firing directors he or she doesn’t like. ‘I don’t like him. Please remove him’, I am not going to be that leader,” he assured.