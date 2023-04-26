“I’m not ashamed of losing presidential contests” — Atiku hits back at Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, has expressed his pride in contesting for Nigeria’s highest position since 1993 without any controversy.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Atiku made it clear that he is unencumbered by any scandal, unlike Bola Tinubu, the President-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku highlighted that his identity, including his age, state of origin, and educational qualifications, has never been in dispute, unlike Tinubu’s. The former Vice President also argued that Tinubu was constitutionally disabled from contesting for the office of President.

These comments were in response to Tinubu’s reply to the petition jointly filed by Atiku and the PDP before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). Tinubu had accused Atiku of being a serial loser of elections, among other allegations.

In another reply to the PEPC, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the election, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias in its handling of the election.

Obi faulted INEC for taking sides with the winner of the election and his party and for filing a preliminary objection in support of Tinubu and the APC.

