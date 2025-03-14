I’m a loyal APC member – Buhari

By Tom Okpe

Immediate past President of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed that he is a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and would like to be addressed as ‘One-Buhari.’

The former President was reacting to a media report credited to the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, where he claimed, he got Buhari’s approval before he left the ruling Party to the opposition Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Recall that El’Rufai, announced his defection to the SDP on Monday in Kaduna, at his Ward and Local Government levels.

But, Buhari, speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday, said: “Without referring to any individual, cast of characters, or issues, principles and ideals currently being discussed by Party leaders at various levels, the former President, Buhari has reiterated what he said times without number, that he is a member of the APC and would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the Party.

“I am an APC member and I would like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularize the Party by all means.”

He further stressed that, presently, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the Party gave him before and during his tenure as President, which he considers’ as the highest honor, and would never ask for anything more.

“The pains taken by the founding fathers of the Party to establish a strong Party to protect the constitution, and democracy as a system of Government, are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured,” he added.