I’m a detribalised Nigerian – Ambassador Nzubechukwu Ikeji

Founder of Nzube Ikeji foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Zube Sunstar group, Ambassador Nzubechukwu Ikeji has stated that he is a detribalised Nigerian.

He stated this at the Ramadan feeding outreach organized by the Nzube Ikeji foundation to celebrate Muslims in the area.

According to Nzubechukwu, I do not discriminate against anyone, because it is not in my nature to do so, I treat everyone equally.

People get surprised how I relate with Muslims and we organize our outreach in Muslim Communities during Ramadan.

The reason for this is because, I believe that we’re all one, whether Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, we are all Nigerians.

The feeding outreach will continue as God gives us the grace to do so, because it is a capital intensive project, he said.