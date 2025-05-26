ILO, France partner Nigeria for national dialogue on decent work, business ethics

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a major push to strengthen ethical business conduct and promote decent work in Nigeria, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Government of France are partnering with the Federal Republic of Nigeria to host a high-level National Dialogue in Abuja from 27 to 28 May 2025.

The two-day high-level event aims to foster collaborative engagement among key stakeholders, including government representatives, employers’ and workers’ organizations, multinational and local enterprises, foreign governments, and international development partners.

This initiative reflects Nigeria’s sustained commitment to the promotion of decent work and responsible business practices in line with its national development priorities as captured in Agenda 2050, which emphasizes economic diversification, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Organized with financial backing from the French government, the two-day event’s theme is, “Promoting Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices for the Realization of Decent Work”.

The event will serve as a critical platform for sharing experiences and coordinating follow-up actions to foster good business practices aligned with principles of international labour standards.

The ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration) will serve as the guiding framework for the discussions.

The ILO MNE Declaration is the only international instrument on responsible business conduct jointly adopted by governments, employers, and workers.

It aims to encourage the positive contribution of business to development and the realization of decent work, and to minimize and resolve the difficulties to which their various operations may give rise.

Key topics to be addressed during the two-day meeting include current opportunities and challenges associated with the operations of multinational enterprises in Nigeria, emerging good business practices in line with the MNE Declaration and initiatives taken by national stakeholders and home countries of multinational enterprises to promote responsible business conduct for the realization of decent work.

The event is set to bring together prominent national stakeholders, including senior representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as representatives from the Government of France, the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), the International Trade Union Confederation – Africa (ITUC-Africa) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The dialogue will propose concrete follow-up actions to foster coordination to promote responsible business practices for more and better jobs in Nigeria.

This national dialogue builds on a series of efforts to promote responsible business conduct for the realization of decent work in Nigeria, including a national workshop on the MNE Declaration and other international instruments on responsible business conduct held in Abuja in November 2023, where stakeholders developed a roadmap to advance sustainable business practices.

It further draws on two workshops organized in Lagos and Abuja in October 2024, which convened more than 160 participants from both multinational and local companies, strengthening cross-sector engagement and reaffirming a shared commitment to responsible business practices to advance decent work.