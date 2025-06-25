Illicit Drug: NDLEA raids warehouses, arrests 209 suspects in Edo

By Titus Akhigbe

Determined to drastically reduce the drug problem in Edo state to a zero level, the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said a total of 209 suspected drug traffickers were arrested in different locations in the state following evidence- based intelligence.

Commander , Edo State Edo State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju disclosed this to newsmen in Benin during a press conference as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with theme, “The Evidence is clear: Invest in Prevention. ”

He said war against illicit drugs remains a top priority for the General Marwa-led administration.

Ofoyeju said the Edo Command has arrested 209 suspected drug traffickers, destroyed 18 cannabis farms , secured the conviction of 24 drug offenders, and provided counseling and rehabilitation services to 194 and 19 clients with drug abuse disorders .

The Edo NDLEA Commander said that 53,520.80kg of drugs were seized in the state since January, noting that the seizure underscored the unyielding stance against drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

He said evidence-led operations culminated in the arrest of the 209 suspected drug traffickers, consisting of 129 males and 80 females.

“Two of the suspects were picked up at Ihama Road within the Government Reservation Area (GRA), which is notorious for drug peddling.

“The rigorous operations culminating in remarkable seizures of various narcotics aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Edo State. “Ofoyeju said.

He assured that the ongoing onslaught is aimed at dislodging every drug joint, identifying and evacuating illicit drug warehouses and destroying cannabis plantations through constant raid operations.