Illicit arms movement: Police arrest 1 bandit with AK47, phone in Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested one suspected armed bandit and recovered one Ak47 rifle loaded with twenty nine (29) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and one mobile phone.

The Command said the arrest followed receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri Village, Saminaka, Lere LGA of the State on 7th July, 2022 at about 1800hrs.

A statement signed by the Police Command spokesman, Dsp Muhammed Jalige, on Saturday explained that the suspect, Ishaku Habu (a.k.a Deta, 25yrs old of the same Mariri village), confessed to have been a member of Kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate in the area.

“Upon receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri Village, Saminaka, Lere LGA Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Yekini Ayoku, ordered an immediate security cordon of the area which yielded positive result with the arrest of a suspected armed bandit on 7th July, 2022 at about 1800hrs.

“The tactical execution of this operation is in line with the directive of IGP Alkali Baba Usman psc (+),NPM, fdc of intelligence led police operation as well as community policing strategy geared towards nipping crimes in the bud.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the arrested suspect as one Ishaku Habu a.k.a Deta, 25yrs old of the same Mariri village.

“Recovered from him are the following items; One Ak47 rifle loaded with twenty nine (29) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and one mobile phone as he confessed to have been a member of Kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate in the area.

“The commissioner of Police while reiterating the directive of the IGP ordered for a meticulous investigation in a bid to arresting other members of the gang as well as recovering their operational logistics for prosecution, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“CP equally called on the communities to redouble their current effort in providing actionable and result oriented intelligence such as this to assist the command and its sister agencies to minimize the current security challenges in the State,” it states.

