Illegalizing aviation, highest joke – NLC boss Ajaero

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajaero has described as the joke, plans by the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika to illegalize unions in the aviation sector.

Two months ago, workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) went on a two day strike following the inability of the management to address their welfare issues. The action paralysed the entire aviation community the which was described as embarrassing leading to the minister’s proposal to stop strike in the sector.

But while addressing members of the Association of Nigeria Aviation qProfessionals (ANAP) in Lagos during a familiarisation visit to their secretariat at FAAN, Ajaero emphatically stated that, it was not possible for the aviation minister to illegalize unions describing it as the highest joke of the century.

Ajaero said the minister does not have such powers to stop strike in the sector.

“I equally saw the minister of at the national assembly talking about illegalizing unions in the aviation industry. That is the highest joke of the century because he doesn’t have such powers”.

READ ALSO: Alleged planned suspension: Wike, PDP to know fate May

Ajaero said, the minister talked about unions that should not exist as essential services adding,, that as a minister supervising essential services ministry, he should be very careful stressing that the challenges were much for ministers in the essential services ministry

He urged the workers to embark on membership drive and get those organizations that have not been unionised to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...