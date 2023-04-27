Illegal declaration of guber result: Adamawa Govt seeks justice for citizens

By Tom Garba

The Adamawa State government has requested the State Command of the Nigeria Police to initiate investigation into the crisis that engulfed the state following the illegal declaration of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Aishat Ahmed Binani, in the 2023 elections.

Recall that collation was still ongoing when the then State Resident Electoral Commissioner Yunusa Hudu Ari declared the APC candidate winner which resulted in the breach of peace.

The State government in a letter to the State Police Command signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice , Afraimu Jingi wants the Police to investigate for possible prosecution of all those found culpable in the saga and role played by each.

The state government has pledged its support to the state police command towards ensuring the logical conclusion of the investigation.

The state government is worried that Hudu’s action threatened the hard earned peace that the present administration has built in the last four years.