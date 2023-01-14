I’ll turn brain-drain in Nigeria’s health sector to brain gain if elected –Tinubu

*As minister urge incoming government to sustain existing policies to avoid disruption, uncertainties

Harp on need to create sustainable health finance mechanism

By Doosuur Iwambe

The presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that if elected into office in the forthcoming general elections, he will turn the menace of brain drain in the nation’s health sector into brain gain.

According to Tinubu, he already has the master plan to change the narrative in the health sector by upgrading leading health institutions to world-class standards.

He made this disclosure at the Healthcare Transformation coalition (HTC), Symposium with the theme; ‘Repositioning the Healthcare Sector: Creating the Pathway to an Effective Health System’ in Abuja on Friday.

Represented by Senator Aliyu Shabi Abdullahi, Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District. Tinubu said that he will prioritise the healthcare bybensuring that people in remote areas have access to heath,

He also disclosed that he will accord a robust welfare package to medical personnel to stem the tide of brain drain affecting the country.

He said, ‘’Rather than medical personnel leaving Nigeria in droves for greener pastures abroad, I will constant exchange programmes with countries with high medical ratings to help improve the skills of Nigerians for improved service delivery.

‘’I will reposition the sector in such a way that the young Nigerians who think the heath sector is dead will re-japa back to Nigeria’’.

Tinubu who that his antecedents as former governor of Lagos State is there for all to see added that during his reign, the state was a hub for medical tourism.

He said, ‘’under my watch, other states from the federation frequently visited Lagos to learn about the success behind policies executed’’.

He urged participants at the symposium to brainstorms and come up will ideas that will help in moving the sector forward.

Earlier, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire called on the incoming government to sustain the existing policies to avoid disruption and uncertainties in programmes.

He said, “The great benefits that will accrue will be a continuity of programmes, especially if it is the same government. Not necessarily that a new government will change things.

“The ongoing administration has built a resilient health system. The aim is to build a UHC that will provide for at least 90 if not 100 per cent to the people; physical and financial access to healthcare for all as well as in the remote and rural areas so that they don’t suffer financial access. To commit to improve the quality of care at all levels – primary, secondary, and tertiary.

“We need to create a sustainable health finance mechanism and the continuous improvement of the quality of care. Economic productivity is enhanced if you have a healthy population.

“Industries around healthcare are the support you need to provide healthcare to the people in terms of equipment, pharmaceuticals, vaccines etc.”

Mrs Chika Offor, Chairperson, Health Sector Reform Coalition, said that budgeting for health goes beyond allocation, stating that the next regime must ensure better implementation; utilisation of funds and evaluation to achieve a vibrant sector.

Offor said that funding is a very critical part of reforming the Nation’s Healthcare system adding that to improve the primary care system there is a need to develop and implement systems that will enable the private sector to join the reform agenda.

Speaking further, she said that any major challenge bedevilling the health system is the fact that there is a trust deficit and that should be resolved to enhance the rapid reformation of the healthcare sector in the country.

On his part, Dr Bulama Garuba, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, highlighted that health is created at home and the hospital does the repairs.

Garuba said that the agency has five principles of primary health care: – Accessibility; – Public participation; – Health promotion; – Appropriate skills and technology; and – Intersectoral cooperation.

He said that the goal of nursing practice is to improve the health of clients.

Meanwhile, the host, Dr Jide Idris, the convener of the symposium in his welcome welcome remarks lamented the numerous challenges confronting the health sector.

He however noted that the aim of the symposium is not to discuss the challenges but to proff3er solution that will solve the challenges.

He said,” Health is everybody’s problem not only a government problem. “We’re at a point where the 21st-century style of leadership is aptly needed to drive sustainable and unconventional change in the Nigerian Healthcare system in terms of policy making, implementation, and sustainability.

‘’Therefore important that the reins of leadership fall into the most competent hands evidenced by proven track records’’.

