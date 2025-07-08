I’ll strive to maintain peace in Chikun, Kajuru if elected – APC Reps aspirant

…says Gov. Uba Sani’s leadership style has stabilized APC in Kaduna

Yakubu Waziri, an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to represent his constituency, Chikun/Kajuru Constituency of Kaduna State was at the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Monday to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms, to contest the forthcoming bye-election to the House of Representatives.

In this interview, Waziri noted his ability to lead his people as he has done enough for them and will still do more, if he receives the people’s mandate to represent them at the nation’s green chambers. He says if elected, Waziri will take the position of late member, Ekene Abubakar Adams 39, a footballer and House Committee Chairman of Sports, Labour Party, LP, who passed away on the 17th July, 2024.

Tom Okpe was there for the Daily Times When asked about his preparedness to winning the bye-election.

We are here this morning to purchase the appropriate documents to enable us, contest the upcoming bye-election. To the glory of God, we have successfully collected the forms. As I always say, we have done so much already, and I encourage you to go out there and independently verify our track records.

You don’t need to tell me; just do your findings and see for yourself what we have done and what we intend to do, by the grace of God. Our mission is to ease the pressure on our people, particularly in the area of security, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made significant progress. I commend Mr President for his support to our constituency.

You are all aware that, for a long time, Chikun and Kajuru were constantly in the news for negative reasons. But today, thanks to the intervention of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tinubu, and the ‘People’s Governor’ that’s what we call him, because he is approachable, the situation has improved.

In fact, we are not just experiencing relative peace; we are enjoying permanent peace, to the glory of God. I urge all of you to continue supporting us in the area of security. In the past, we have also implemented various development projects in my constituency. These include federal road rehabilitation, construction of culverts in erosion-prone areas, and water diversion through culvert systems.

We have empowered petty traders with N3,000 to N10,000 each. Imagine what that does for women selling Okro or Akara, Beans cake, by the roadside, whose businesses barely have N5,000 capital. With an additional N10,000, their businesses can grow significantly. There was jubilation in the communities when we did this.

We also, empowered over 100 beneficiaries with irrigation pumping machines, sewing machines, grinding machines, and salon equipment for women. For men, we provided clippers, mirrors, and other tools to help them earn, livelihood.

We have also offered scholarships, paid school fees for orphans and widows, and provided other forms of intervention to ease their economic burdens. In the area of sports, we organized football competitions because football is a huge industry. It cultivates talents and creates opportunities. Some youths have been exported for trials. Some succeeded, some didn’t, but we keep supporting them. If elected as a member of the House of Representatives for Chikun/Kajuru Constituency, what we have done so far is just the beginning. Our people will have no regrets electing us. By the grace of God, we will deliver.

What are your fears going into this election, and how much support do you have from the Government?

I have no fears. One with God is a a majority. I have strong faith that God will deliver me. As for the Government, my relationship with them is fantastic. Everything we have been doing is to complement their efforts. The governor cannot be everywhere, but with people like us on the ground, we are bridging that gap. That’s why we are working hard in support of the governor, Senator Uba Sani.

If you have been to Kaduna State, as you are entering from Abuja, you will pass through my constituency, starting from Olam down to Command Secondary School, you see billboards of with me and the Executive Governor. Before now, you couldn’t even mention APC in my constituency. Today, APC is firmly rooted, thanks to the leadership style of Senator Sani, which has resolved past tensions.

There are concerns that your state is not faring well in security, despite your claims. How do you respond

Those criticisms come from people who thrive on division. Look, after some individuals left office, insecurity escalated, remember Birnin Gwari dominating the news? But today, do you hear about such insecurity in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, or Chikun? We used non-kinetic means to restore peace. Everyone knows Southern Kaduna experienced killings in the past. But today, thanks to the governor, peace has returned. IDPs are back home, farming again. We must give credit to the governor for his outstanding efforts in security management and control.

What is the place of the so-called coalition, especially in Kaduna State?

Dead on arrival! There’s no coalition in Chikun. Coalition of what? Confusion and hypocrites? There’s nothing like that. It has no place here.

There’s always concern that politicians hide constituency project details. Will you be different? Will you be transparent

Absolutely! I am entering into a social contract with my people. For your information, I am a licensed labour contractor recognized by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity. I also run Blue Line Security Services, employing over 3,800 people. If I can make an impact at this level, imagine what I’ll do when I get to the House. The narrative will change, by the grace of God.

You mentioned being gender-sensitive. What specifically will you do for women?

Great question. Let me remind you, in our last empowerment program, we empowered 3,000 women with no male beneficiaries. That’s a fact, go and verify it. We will expand these programs because women, especially widows and single mothers, face heavy burdens. Empowering women is essential for family and community stability, and we will continue to do that.