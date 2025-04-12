I’ll soon leave office as INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu confirms

By Agency report

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed that his tenure as the head of Nigeria’s electoral body will come to an end later this year.

Yakubu made the announcement while addressing his colleagues at the Extraordinary General Assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in Banjul, The Gambia, on Thursday.

He said the address would be his final appearance at an ECONEC meeting as Nigeria’s electoral body chairman, signalling the end of his second and final term.

Prof. Yakubu, who has served as INEC chairman since November 9, 2015, was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari for an initial five-year term, which was later renewed for another five years. He oversaw the controversial 2019 and 2023 general elections.

At the event, Yakubu expressed his gratitude for the support and collaboration of his ECOWAS counterparts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity and fostering regional unity. He also called for continued cooperation among election management bodies (EMBs) in West Africa to strengthen democracy across the region.

Yakubu spoke confirming he will Leave office later this year, just days after the Presidency dismissed rumours that circulated online suggesting his removal from office by President Bola Tinubu.

The speculation grew stronger after INEC shared a post on social media, announcing that Sam Olumekun, referred to as the acting chairman, had hosted a high-level delegation from the Labour Party, led by Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti. This prompted speculation that Yakubu had indeed been replaced. However, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, clarified that Olumekun was merely standing in for Yakubu, who was attending the ECONEC meeting in The Gambia.

During his time in Banjul, Yakubu reflected on the achievements and challenges of his tenure with ECONEC. He praised the contributions of past members of the network, which has worked to strengthen democratic institutions in West Africa. He also expressed concerns about the current state of democracy in the region, noting that four countries have recently fallen from democratic rule. Nevertheless, Yakubu remained hopeful that these nations would soon return to democratic governance.

Yakubu’s address was met with support from fellow EMB heads, who recognized ECONEC’s vital role in sustaining democratic practices across the region. The assembly brought together chairpersons and vice-chairpersons from countries including Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.