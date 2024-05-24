I’ll serve to the best of my ability – ex- Adamawa Gov

…. thanks Tinubu for Calabar varsity chairman appointment

By Tom Garba

Barr Bala James Ngilari has reacted over the recent appointment to serve as a Pro-Chancellor and Chairman governing council of University of Calabar by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a clarion call to serve the country.

The former governor of Adamawa State thanked Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima for founding him worthy of the appointment.

Ngilari said he will serve Nigerian to the best of his ability and deploy his wealth of experience and knowledge in making sure that the education system regains its lost glory.

Ngilari reiterated his willingness to team up with the education minister, Professor Mamman Tahir who to serve the country under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said Tinubu and Shettima are both thoughtful thinkers and critical leaders who are passionate in rescuing the country from further going down in the area of education.

While thanking the two leaders, he promised never to disappoint them as he hold them in high esteem as the country’s education system is in dire need of urgent attention.

Ngilari further called on the University of Calabar’s critical stakeholders and alumni to rally round the administrators in making sure that University of Calabar regain its rating of producing best graduates in many fields of endeavors.

“I will give my best, to do my duty with uttermost fear of God in the Interest of the nation in rescuing our dear country’s system of education which is in dire need of attention.

“Thank you Mr President for finding me worthy, thank you Mr Vice President for believing in me and my ability to contribute my quarter in this administration.” Ngilari said.