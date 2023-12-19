I’ll represent interest of all ethnic groups in Delta-Gov Oborevwori

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reiterated his resolve to represent the interest of all ethnic groups in the state through equitable appointments and landmark projects.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving service held at the Church of God Mission, Sokebolou in Burutu for the member representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Julius Pondi.

Dignitaries at the thanksgiving were the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and his wife, Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Senator James Manager, some members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, civil Commissioners from Delta and Bayelsa states, the State Chairman of the Peopled Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Kingsley Esiso, top politicians and business moguls.

The governor said the time for partisan politics was over, stressing that his administration would not do any project based on political compensation, affirming that he is governor for all Deltans.

He congratulated Hon Pondi on emerging victorious in his third term bid and challenged him to do more in championing motions that would attract development to Burutu constituency and the state at large.

While saying that power comes from God, Governor Oborevwori disclosed that one sure way to enjoy divine elevation was through thanksgiving.

He said: “It is good to give thanks to God for His mercies upon our lives and for giving you the opportunity to serve your people in this Federal Constituency.

“It is good for you to recognise and appreciate God that it is His mercy that today you are serving your third term in the House of Representatives.

“Thanksgiving is also an application for more blessings because when we thank God for His goodness and faithfulness, it is an invitation to God to increase His blessings upon us.

“I am very happy for you because you started as a Councillor but today you are serving your third term in the House of Representatives.

“I thank the people of Sokebulou and Burutu Local Government Area for their overwhelming support in the last general elections. I am grateful for your support for me and all our party candidates during and after the elections.

“I want to assure you all that this administration will be fair and just to all Deltans in terms of projects and appointments.

“I am Governor for all Deltans and this is demonstrated when one of our leaders, Chief Frank Kokori, fell ill, I went to visit him and he was shocked.

“He (Kokori) said ‘you came to see me even when my people have refused to see me, even those I supported refused to come and see me’?

“And I said; ‘yes, because I have won elections and am now Governor for all Deltans; I will take over the bills’.

“Few days ago, after his demise, one of his sons came with leaders from his place to come and appreciate me and I told them that, as a state, we will also participate in the burial rites.

“So, I don’t do politics with governance; Friday, one of our leaders in APC, Hon. Dr Chris Oghenechovwen, gave his daughter out in marriage and we attended and took over the whole place.

“So, I am Governor for all: today, I am not playing politics of PDP: I am now Governor for all Deltans.

“I congratulate you on vowing to give thanks to God and my prayer for you is that God will use you to attract greater things to Delta State”.

He equally thanked the people of Sokebolou and the entire Burutu constituency for their support for the PDP in the last general elections.

The Chief celebrant and member representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Julius Pondi, said the occasion was to appreciate God for giving him the opportunity to represent his people for a fresh tenure, pointing out that he is the first person to be given a third tenure in the constituency.

He said since he came on board, he had been able to attract human capital and infrastructural developments to the eleven wards of the Federal constituency.

In a related development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umaru Bagos also flag-off the empowerment of 350 constituents by Hon Pondi.

Items presented to beneficiaries included sewing machines, hairdressing equipments, motorcycles and grinding machines.