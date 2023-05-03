I’ll end APC political crisis in Adamawa-Danmaje assures Tinubu

By Tom Garba

Alhaji Hamman Ahmadu who is widely known as Danmaje has promised to end all political crises and differences within the All Progressive Congress in Adamawa State.

Danmaje who was the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) senatorial candidate of Adamawa Central recently realigned his political career with the APC and assured the president-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu that all crises in the party will be laid to rest soon.

He said he is a true democrat and knows the right buttons to press for every aggrieved politician to calm down for genuine reconciliation in the interest of party cohesion.

Danmaje said he understands the body language of all the political juggernauts in APC and their temperament, and very soon Adamawa APC will begin to breath fresh air of peace, and unity for the common progress of party members.

He worried that the crisis in APC lingered long with no one to mend all fences all because the right channels and the people were not properly contacted.

According to him, he is capable enough to automatically reconcile the waring parties in a peaceful and harmonious manner.

“It is all because we left the party. We were not fairly treated with all forms of impunity some people in the party who thought they are the Alpha and Omega mismanaged it to a stupor.

“God’s willing, I’m ready to help in resolving all the party crises. In my capacity as an expert in peace mediation and professional reconciliatory agent, I can do all that in the interest of the party, and our president-elect to have a smooth journey to good leadership. ” Danmaje said.