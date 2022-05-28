I’ll defeat APC, Fayose boasts

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed to defeat any candidate put forward by the All Progressives Congress if he emerges PDP presidential candidate.

He said, “It’s not about what you say but what you do.

I want to remind you that I was a two-term governor of a state and I defeated two incumbents, DailyTimes gathered.

“If you elect me, I will defeat (whoever) President Muhammadu Buhari (supports).”

