I’ll Campaign For Tinubu In 2027, Patience Jonathan

By Tom Okpe

In a strongly words of patronage to the women folks, wive of former President, Mrs Patience Jonathan has assured the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to count on her, any day and minute, she will be there for the first family.

Mrs Jonathan made this declaration during a courtesy visit to the First Lady at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday in a show of unity among Nigeria’s political matriarchs, declaring her unwavering support for Senator Tinubu, promising to stand by her ’24 hours a day,’ as she leads Nigerian women and supports her husband’s administration.

She said: “I am with you, twenty-four hours. Call me any time, any day. I will work with you for the country to move forward and to be better. Because it is our country, we have no other place to go.”

She called on all former First Ladies and Nigerian women to unite behind Senator Tinubu, insisting that regardless of political differences, National interest must take precedence.

“When we talk about the Presidency, we have come and left. It is your turn. We that left must support you to achieve what you are here for, so that Nigeria will move forward,” Mrs Jonathan stated.

The former First Lady also, commended Senator Tinubu’s legacy, recalling her impactful work in Lagos and ongoing efforts to uplift Nigerian women.

“I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country, and our people are suffering. Women are suffering. Children are suffering. They are looking for hope, and you are their hope now.”

Senator Tinubu warmly received the support, expressing gratitude for the solidarity saying: “We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk about how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support, and all the tips she is always giving.”

The meeting was a symbolic bridge between past and present leadership, showcasing a rare moment of bipartisan female solidarity at Nigeria’s highest level.