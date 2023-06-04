“I’ll be the next senate President” – Osita declares

Osita Izunaso, the newly elected Senator for Imo West Senatorial District, has confidently announced his candidacy for the position of Senate President.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that he made the declaration during a visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists headquarters in Abuja.

Asserting himself as the most qualified candidate for Senate presidency, Osita expressed his belief that he would ascend to the position with the divine favour of God.

“I am the next Senate president by the special Grace of God, but that doesn’t mean that we are not talking to other people,” he said.

However, he emphasised that discussions with other contenders, such as Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari, are ongoing.

Regarding the party’s selection process, Osita clarified that no candidate has been officially chosen yet. He urged journalists to exercise caution in their reporting and stressed that any agreement regarding the party’s choice for the Senate President would be made public in due course.

READ ALSO: FCTA gives reasons for demolishing UTC Shopping Complex

Furthermore, Osita called upon journalists to support his aspiration for the Senate President position. Recognising the importance of accurate information dissemination, he highlighted the challenges faced by the country due to misinformation and encouraged journalists to form informed opinions.

In response, the National President of the NUJ, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, assured Osita of journalists’ unwavering support.

He promised that journalists would demonstrate their backing by producing favourable stories about Osita and vowed to pursue the most significant developments surrounding his campaign.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com