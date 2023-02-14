I’ll be stepping stone to Igbo Presidency, Atiku reiterates

…asks people of Enugu to remain in mainstream PDP government post 2023

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday reassured the Igbos of the South East region that his presidency will.pave way to an Igbo presidency.

Having said so late last year, the former vice president of Nigeria said the PDP administration under his watch as president will ensure the the party cede the presidency to the South East after his tenure.

He gave the reassurance in Enugu Tuesday at the presidential campaign of the PDP.

Atiku said “when I came here few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South-East, I said to the Igbos I am going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency. And I mean it.

“Whether an Igboman is from the South-East or South-South, it is the same race and today my running make is an Igloo man. It is a universal ethnic group, it is a universal race.

READ ALSO: Valentine Season: Polaris Bank excites existing

“So, my fellow brothers and sisters the people of Enugu State I want you to continue believing and I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP. I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government, do not be an exception and do not be a minority.

“The next government is going to be formed by the PDP. Therefore as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...