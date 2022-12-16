I’ll be stepping stone to Igbo Presidency, Atiku assures Ndigbo

Promises Soludo controlling of erosion in S/East, dredging of River Niger

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised Ndigbo of the southeast region that the PDP will produce an Igbo president after his tenure.

He asserted that he is the quickest route to an Igbo presidency. He, therefore demanded full support of people of the southeast in the 2023 election.

Atiku made the promise Thursday in Awka, Anambra State during the PDP presidential campaign rally.

“I am going to be a stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country. I have shown it in my action because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man, if you really want to produce a president then vote Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“I want to thank you the people of Anambra state for this warm reception I never thought I will see such a crowd in Anambra state and believe me we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely,” said Atiku.

The PDP flag bearer also assured the people of the southeast region that his administration will find solution to the perennial erosion problem which has stalled development in the region.

He gave this assurance to the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s office in Awka before the commencement of the rally.

Relaying his moment with the governor to the crowd that attended the rally, Atiku said “on our arrival today we visited your governor, Prof. Soludo, and he said to me. I know you are going to work but make sure that all the federal roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed.

“And I promised him am just going to do that, he said make sure that you control our erosion, because Anambra is the erosion headquarters of the world. Erosion is destroying our farmlands, is destroying our houses and everything we have.

“This is a very gigantic project. And I promised him am going to do that, and you know I have worked with Soludo before, he is a first class patriotic Nigerian.

“You have an excellent governor. He also appealed to me that Onitsha port this time around we are going to dredge river Niger and Onitsha port is function able. We are also going to help Anambra industrialize the state so that the state will create as many jobs as for our young men and women.”

His running mate and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa charged the people of Anambra State to work for Atiku’s victory and be rest that he will fulfill all pre- election promises made.

Okowa who address the crowe in Igbo language said “among all the aspirants, it is only Atiku Abubakar who has the requisite experience to recover the country from the hardship created by the APC government.

“Atiku has pledges to empower women and youths including traders and startups with $10 billion.

“I plead with you to work wholeheartedly so that we can win the election in Anambra state.

“For the past two weeks, we have toured round the country as a part and I am quite convinced that PDP will win the next Presidential election.

This is not the time for sentiment. Vote for the PDP so that Anambra will be you rated among the states win by the PDP.”

