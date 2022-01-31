I’ll be more active in philanthropy, says Marvic Empire boss Maryann Irhoube Usman

Marvic Empire boss Maryann Irhoube Usman has hinted that she will likely give attention to more philanthropic activities in the years ahead. She disclosed this while speaking with customers during the New Year promo organised by the leading hair brand in Port Harcourt.

“I have been involved in philanthropic activities, but I prefer to keep it on the low. However, I plan to intensify my effort with time,” she stated.

She did not rule out the idea of founding a charity organisation to formalise and properly coordinate her activities. But in the meantime, she is keeping her options open, she asserted.

Speaking further, she underscored the importance of giving back to society by budding and successful entrepreneurs. “Billionaires such as Bill Gates are not fools by giving back to less privileged in the society and contributing to efforts that will better the society. They understand that they also benefit by lifting others,” she said.

Starting from a small beginning, the Marvic Empire brand has grown over the years from just a hair-and-wig brand to a beauty conglomerate that now includes, among others, beauty spa and unisex salons.

Despite the success she has recorded in growing the Marvic Empire brand, Maryann Irhoube Usman avowed that her understanding of business is not about making profits and amassing material things. “A successful business should add value to society,” she stated, “and a successful businessperson is someone who is contributing to the wellbeing of society.”

Even as the Marvic Empire conglomerate is growing fast, Usman avowed that she will not be as too busy as to overlook her responsibility and commitment to society’s vulnerable and less privileged.

“That is why I am intensifying my philanthropic activities in this new year,” she stated.

