Ikenga Ugochinyere must not die, CUPP tasks IGP

…asks police to protect activist, calls for redeployment of Imo CP

…releases video footage of Ugochiyere’s house invasion

Tunde Opalana

Opposition Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Alkali to form rings of protection round its spokesperson,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, insisting that nothing must happen to him, he must not be assassinated.

This is as the CUPP demanded the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde to avoid connivance in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls in which Ugochinyere is contesting as House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Coalition on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja displayed a released video footage of the alleged third attack on country home of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere by unknown gunmen on 7th February, 2023.

The political body said the third attack is coming less than a month after the second attack on 14th January where four people were killed including Ugochinyere’s uncle and property including houses and over thirty two vehicles worth over One Billion Naira was destroyed.

The CUPP claimed that the video showed the men armed with guns, machetes charms and other dangerous weapons invading the house in commando style and when they could not find Ikenga in the house resorted to terrorizing occupants of the house, stealing of property, planting incriminating items and destruction of property including bursting overhead water tanks and industrial size generators.

It alleged that from amongst the attackers, men of the Imo State Police Command, Ebubeagu Network and at least one officer from the Force Intelligence and Investigation Bureau were identified from the video.

The group also accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Commissioner of Police Imo State of knowing more than they are willing to say over the attack.

It raised alarm over fresh by the State Police Command to allegedly frame Ugochinyere for terrorism and election rigging, accusing the state police boss of being a tool in the hand state government officials.

This is as it alleged of a plan clampdown of opposition in Imo and seizure of campaign and PDP voters and sensitization materials as well as plot by Gov. Uzodinma and the police command to visit violence on Ideato people on election day.

It called on domestic and foreign election observers groups to be on the watch and therefore called on the the Force Headquarters to restrict movements of governors to their localities on election days.

They therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately investigate the attack so as to unravel the mystery behind Unknown Gunmen in Imo State.

Mr. Mark Adebayo, second spokesperson of CUPP also said that the lawyer who went to secure the bail of the arrested people was also arrested and detained but was released after three days.

Mr. Adebayo also said the Imo CP shielded those responsible for voter register manipulation but only went ahead to charge innocent INEC staff to court and action which has been struck out by the court for lack of evidence.

Adebayo said “CUPP called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately redeploy Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Barde, the Commissioner of Police Imo State for his involvement in the attacks on Ikenga and also his involvement in politics.

“We further called on the IGP to restrict Governor Hope Uzodimma from coming to Ideato on Election Day as the Governor had promised to spend the day in that constituency on 25th February.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...