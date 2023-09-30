Ikeji Aro 2023: Alex Otti celebrates with Arochukwu people

By Orji Onyekwere

The executive governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, ably represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor attended and celebrated with the good people of Arochukwu on the occasion of their 2023 New Yam Festival (Iri Ji)

The governor while speaking at the grand finale of the new yam festival – Eke Ekpe thanked the good people of Arochukwu for their support during and after the election.

Gov. Otti described Arochukwu as an ancient Kingdom known for her aged long history and Preservation of their culture & tradition.

The number one citizen of Abia state said, the government is aware of the deplorable conditions of roads and other basic amenities in Arochukwu and other parts of Abia state and reassures Aro people that they are not forgotten.

READ ALSO: Nig @63 : REDAN Congratulates Citizens, Seeks Better..

Government working assiduously hard to make sure that every local government area in Abia state is developed.

The Ikeji festival is an annual event when Arochukwu people eat new yam and thank “Chukwuokike Abiama”( their god) for a bountiful harvest.

The grand finale ( Eke Ekpe)which took place on Thursday, 21st September, 2023, at Amaikpe Aro in Obinkita had in attendance some government officials, they include: The Asepa chairman, Mazi Ogbonnaya Okereke, Special Assistance to the governor on Internally Generated Revenue, Mazi Chimereze Okeigbo-Okoro and host of others.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com